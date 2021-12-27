Notable deaths in the political, legal and business worlds in 2021
January
Jan 10: Nancy Walker Bush Ellis, philanthropist and sister to former President George H.W. Bush, age 94
Jan. 18: Joseph Scheidler, founder of Pro-Life Action League, 93
February
Feb. 2: Rennie Davis, one of the Chicago 7, age 80
Feb. 6: George Schulz, cabinet member to Nixon, Reagan, 100.
Feb. 7: Karen Lewis, former president of Chicago Teachers Union, 67
Feb. 17: Rush Limbaugh, right-wing radio host, 70
March
March 1: Vernon Jordan, civil rights leader, 85
March 9: Roger Mudd, broadcast journalist and "Meet the Press" host, 93
March 30: G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate operative, 90
April
April 9: Prince Philip, husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, age 99; former U.S. Attorney General Ramsey Clark, 93
April 14: financier and Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff, 82
April 19: former Vice President Walter Mondale, 93
April 28: Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins, 90
May
May 5: Jonathan Bush, younger brother of former President George H.W. Bush, 89
May 6: Paul Van Doren, co-founder of Vans shoe company, 90
May 7: Cruz Reynoso, civil rights lawyer and first Latino justice on California Surpreme Court, 90; Leigh Perkins, former president of Orvis, age 93
May 8: world-renowned architect Helmut Jahn, 81; Pete du Pont, former Delaware governor and GOP presidential candidate, 86; Spencer Silver, inventor of Post-it Notes, 80
May 18: Corinne Wood, first female lieutenant governor in Illinois, 66; Thomas P. Sullivan, federal prosecutor who started Operation Greylord corruption probe in Cook County, 91
May 25: former U.S. Sen. and Secretary of the Navy John Warner, 94
May 26: pioneering gay rights activist Kay Tobin Lahusen, 91
June
June 3: celebrity defense attorney F. Lee Bailey. 87
June 16: Merle Smith, first Black cadet to graduate from Coast Guard Academy, 76
June 17: Kenneth Kaunda, first president of Zambia, 97
June 23: John McAfee, security software pioneer and fugitive, 75
June 24: Benigno Aquino III, former president of the Philippines, 61
June 29: Donald Rumsfeld, former secretary of Defense and congressman, 88
July
July 15: civil rights pioneer Gloria Richardson, 99
July 20: "Rosie the Riveter" Phyllis Gould, 99
July 25: civil rights activist Robert Moses, 86
July 29: former U.S. Sen. Carl Levin, 87
August
Aug. 5: AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, 72
Aug. 13: James Hormel, the first openly gay U.S. ambassador, 88
Aug. 17: "Godfather of Sodoku" Maki Kaji, 69
Aug. 18: war correspondent Joe Galloway, 79
September
Sept. 2: civil rights lawyer George M. Strickler Jr., 80
Sept. 6: Former state Treasurer, Sen. Adlai Stevenson III, 90
Sept. 19: George Holliday, who videotaped 1991 Rodney King beating, 61
Sept. 26: filmmaker/journalist Myron Dewey, 49
October
Oct. 9: retired Army Gen. Raymond Odierno, who commanded coalition forces during Iraq War, 67; Abolhassan Banisadr, first president of Iran after 1979 revolution, 88
Oct. 13: civil rights activist Timuel Black, 102
Oct. 18: retired Army Gen. and former Secretary of State Colin Powell, 84
Oct. 26: former South Korea President Roh Tae-woo, 88
November
Nov. 9: former U.S. Sen. and head of Veterans Affairs Max Cleland, 79
Nov. 11: F.W. de Klerk, last apartheid president in South Africa, 85; former congressman Harris Fawell of Naperville, 92
Nov. 18: Peter Buck, co-founder of the Subway Sandwich chain, 90
Nov. 28: Phil Saviano, a clergy sex abuse survivor and whistleblower, 69
December
Dec. 5: Bob Dole, former U.S. senator and GOP presidential candidate, 98
Dec. 15: feminist writer and activist bell hooks, 69
Dec. 23: essayist and novelist Joan Didion, 87
Dec. 26: former Archbishop of Capetown Desmond Tutu, 90