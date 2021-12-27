Notable deaths in the political, legal and business worlds in 2021

Apollo 11 command module pilot Michael Collins takes a break during training for the moon mission, in Cape Kennedy, Fla. Collins, who piloted the ship from which Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin left to make their historic first steps on the moon in 1969, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, of cancer, his family said. He was 90. Associated Press/June 19, 1969

President Barack Obama awarded Archbishop Desmond Tutu the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009. Tutu died Dec. 26. Marvin Joseph/Washington Post

"Rosie the Riveter" Phyllis Gould, 92, center, her sister Mary Ann Sousa, left, and Agnes Moore, 94, walk on the White House grounds in Washington. Gould, one of the millions of women who worked in defense plants in World War II and who later relentlessly fought to honor those "Rosie the Riverters," died on July 20, 2021, from complications of a stroke. Associated Press/March 31, 2014

Civil rights leader and political activist Timuel Black speaks in his Chicago apartment. Black, a retired sociology and anthropology professor with City Colleges of Chicago, a former Chicago Public Schools high school history teacher and a pioneer in the independent Black political movement who coined the phrase "plantation politics," died Wednesday, Oct. 13. Associated Press/Jan. 14, 2009

Former Secretary of State George Schultz arrives to watch Queen Elizabeth II take part in arrival ceremonies on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Shultz, former President Ronald Reagan's longtime secretary of state, who spent most of the 1980s trying to improve relations with the Soviet Union and forging a course for peace in the Middle East, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. He was 100. Associated Press/May 7, 2007

Author Joan Didion poses for a portrait, Monday, Sept. 26, 2005, in her New York apartment. Didion, the revered author and essayist whose provocative social commentary and detached, methodical literary voice made her a uniquely clear-eyed critic of a uniquely turbulent time, died Dec. 23. She was 87. Associated Press

Phil Saviano, a clergy sex abuse survivor and whistleblower who played a pivotal role in exposing decades of predatory assaults by Catholic priests, died Nov. 28. He was 69. Associated Press/Feb. 17, 2020

Famed defense attorney F. Lee Bailey poses in his office in Yarmouth, Maine. Bailey, the celebrity attorney who defended O.J. Simpson, Patricia Hearst and the alleged Boston Strangler, but whose legal career halted when he was disbarred in two states, died in June. Associated Press/May 22, 2014

Sen. Edward Kennedy (D-Mass.), left, Sen. Adlai Stevenson III (D-Ill.), and Illinois Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Daniel Walker, right, stand before an audience prior to Cook County's Democratic dinner. Stevenson died Sept. 6. Associated Press/1972

Raymond Odierno, a retired Army general who commanded American and coalition forces in Iraq at the height of the war and capped a 39-year career by serving as the Army's chief of staff, died Oct. 9. He was 67. Associated Press/Aug. 7, 2003

Former Vice President Walter Mondale died April 19. He was 93. Associated Press/Oct. 30, 2012

Bob Dole and his wife, Elizabeth, wave from the podium on the floor of the Republican National Convention in San Diego in 1996. The former GOP presidential nominee died Dec. 5. Associated Press

Radio host Rush Limbaugh reacts as first lady Melania Trump and his wife, Kathryn, applaud, as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address. Limbaugh Feb. 17. Associated Prses/Feb. 4, 2020