New Year's Eve event canceled in Des Plaines
Updated 12/27/2021 3:15 PM
Des Plaines Park District officials have canceled a New Year's Eve party for families due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Cook County's health guidelines, officials announced.
The bash had been planned for Friday afternoon at the Prairie Lakes Community Center.
The event also was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
