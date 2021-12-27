New Chick-fil-A opening Thursday in Algonquin

A new Chick-fil-A will open Thursday along Randall Road in Algonquin. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Chick-fil-A fans in Algonquin won't have to go far to "Eat Mor Chikin" starting this week.

A new location of the popular fast-food chain is slated to open Thursday, Dec. 30, at 425 S. Randall Road, the site formerly occupied by Aldi's.

Aldi's moved to 1100 S. Randall Road earlier this year as part of an expansion.

The restaurant will employ about 80 full- and part-time team members and will be operated by franchisee J.D. Willis, who also owns the Crystal Lake location.

"For more than six years, my family and I have called McHenry County our home, and I am humbled by the opportunity to continue making a difference in the community that has meant so much to us," Willis said in a news release.

Usually, a grand opening celebration would include giving the first 100 people in line a free sandwich meal per week for a year. But to celebrate the opening of the Chick-fil-A in Algonquin, the restaurant will surprise "100 local heroes making an impact in Algonquin" with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

The restaurant also will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The money will be distributed to partners within the greater Chicago area to aid in the fight against hunger.

The new location will feature drive-through, carryout and dine-in service Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Online ordering and contactless payment is available through their app.

Chick-fil-A, founded in 1967, operates more than 2,600 restaurants in 47 states, Washington D.C. and Canada.