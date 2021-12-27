COVID-19 update: 4,755 now hospitalized, up 11.3% since Thursday

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois have risen to 4,755 patients, an 11.3% increase since those figures were last reported Thursday. Associated Press File Photo/October 2020

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois are up 11.3% since Thursday, the last time those figures were reported by state health officials.

Illinois Department of Public Health records show 4,755 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals statewide, including 925 who are in intensive care.

Hospitalizations rose by 484 patients over the past four days, IDPH records show.

IDPH figures also show that COVID-19 patients are more than 15% of all patients being treated in Illinois hospitals, the highest level in more than a year. The records also show more than 31% of those in ICU beds are there because of COVID-19 infections.

Hospitals have begun restricting visitors as well because of the highly transmissible omicron variant that is becoming the dominant strain nationwide.

Northshore University Health Systems and Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights have announced new visitor guidelines.

IDPH records also show 153 more Illinois residents died from COVID-19 since Thursday, bringing the state's death toll from the respiratory disease to 27,588.

Another 55,958 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the past four days as well, according to IDPH figures. Since the outset of the pandemic, 2,077,260 cases have been diagnosed statewide.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is now at 7.8%, that's up from 6.3% when it was last reported by state health officials Thursday. Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is holding a news conference today to discuss the state's response to the growing number of cases and hospitalizations following a meeting with President Joe Biden and other governors about COVID-19.

Earlier today, Biden said he planned to boost access to COVID-19 testing nationwide.

"Seeing as how hard it was for some people to get tested this weekend just shows we have more work to do," he told governors on the video call.

Meanwhile, vaccine providers in Illinois are averaging 49,226 inoculations daily over the past week.

IDPH officials report 60.3% of the state's 12.7 million residents are now fully vaccinated.