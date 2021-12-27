ATM, cash stolen at Des Plaines businesses

Des Plaines police are investigating three similar burglaries at local businesses.

Three Des Plaines businesses were burglarized in a similar fashion early Sunday.

Two gas stations and a liquor store were hit in the same time frame. Cash and an ATM were stolen.

At 4:50 a.m., an ATM was stolen out of the BP gas station at 1530 Rand Road, police said in a news release. The thief or thieves got in by breaking a door.

The same morning, an ATM in a different gas station was forced open and the cash inside was stolen, police said.

That burglary occurred between 4:50 and 6:50 a.m. at the Mobile station at 710 Wolf Road. Again, entry was gained to the business by shattering the front door, police said.

The stations are about two miles apart.

Additionally, cash was stolen out of a register inside Payless Liquor, 590 Central Road, about 4:50 a.m. Sunday.

Once more, the burglar or burglars broke the front door to get in, police said.

The store is about four miles from the Wolf Road gas station at the corner of Wolf and Central.

Police didn't release a description of the thief or thieves or loss estimates.

The burglaries are under investigation. Police are trying to determine if the cases are related, a spokesman said.