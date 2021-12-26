Rudy Malnati Jr., member of pizza dynasty, director of Air and Water Show, dead at 65

Rudy Malnati Jr.'s last name is recognizable to any pizza-loving Chicagoan.

His father, Rudy Malnati Sr., became a pizza authority while working at Pizzeria Uno, which claims credit for inventing the city's iconic deep-dish pies in 1943.

His mother, Donna Marie, was the doughmaker extraordinaire behind the family's creations.

His half-brother, Lou Malnati, created Lou Malnati's.

And Rudy Jr. founded Pizano's.

The family was a pizza dynasty, and Rudy Malnati Jr. was proud to carry on his family's legacy.

But if there was room for another passion, his was the Chicago Air and Water Show, which he directed for 30 years.

