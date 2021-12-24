Feder: Looking back on the year in Chicago media

A remark by Mark Giangreco at the end of a sports segment on WLS-Channel 7 ("Cheryl can play the ditzy, combative interior decorator," were his precise words) sounded disrespectful to news anchor Cheryl Burton, who set off enough alarms that what might have been a newsroom squabble turned into a serious corporate matter for the ABC-owned station.

It triggered a process that led to a payout on Giangreco's contract and an early, bitter exit after 27 years as ABC 7's top sports anchor -- and one of Chicago TV's all-time greatest.

Read the full story by Robert Feder here.