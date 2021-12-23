Lightford says husband fired at carjackers
Updated 12/23/2021 4:09 PM
Illinois Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford revealed Thursday that her husband fired shots at carjackers after a Mercedes SUV they were in was stolen at gunpoint in the Western suburbs.
Lightford and her husband, Eric McKennie, were in the Mercedes dropping off a friend Tuesday night in Broadview when three masked men in a Dodge Durango boxed in the SUV, police said.
"I begged them not to shoot my husband, not to shoot me," Lightford told reporters Thursday morning at a Christmas present giveaway for children in Proviso Township. "They took everything off me that I had of value."
