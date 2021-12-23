Jury reaches outcome in trial over Daunte Wright's killing

Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter testifies in court Friday at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Potter is charged with first and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS -- The jury reached a trial outcome Thursday in the manslaughter trial of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright after she says she mistook her gun for her Taser.

The court did not immediately respond to questions on whether a trial outcome is a verdict. The jury began deliberations in the case against Kim Potter on Monday. The outcome will be read in court between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. CST.

State sentencing guidelines call for just over seven years in prison upon conviction of first-degree manslaughter and four years for second-degree, but prosecutors have said they plan to push for longer sentences.

Prosecutor Erin Eldridge argued Monday that Potter made a "blunder of epic proportions" and did not have "a license to kill."

Potter's attorney Earl Gray, though, countered during closing arguments that the former Brooklyn Center officer made an honest mistake by pulling her handgun instead of her Taser and that shooting Wright wasn't a crime.