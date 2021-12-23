Illinois sets record for new COVID-19 cases with 18,942

A health care worker tends to a patient at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital's COVID-19 unit. Courtesy of Northwestern Medicine

New cases of COVID-19 reached 18,942 Thursday, the highest count since the pandemic began, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The state recorded 78 more deaths from the respiratory disease,

Illinois hospitals were treating 4,271 COVID-19 patients Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, 78,889 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 65,827.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is at 6.3%, up from 6% on Wednesday.

So far, 7,664,655 people have been fully vaccinated or 60% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, according to the IDPH. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

The federal government has delivered 21,229,925 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 18,853,953 shots have been administered.

Total cases statewide stand at 2,021,302 and 27,435 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 223,281 virus tests in the last 24 hours.