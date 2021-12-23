Hoffman Estates teen killed in one-vehicle crash
Updated 12/23/2021 11:39 AM
An 18-year-old Hoffman Estates man died from injuries suffered in one-vehicle crash early Thursday morning at the intersection of Moon Lake Boulevard and Cornell Drive in the village.
Hoffman Estates police and paramedics responded to the crash scene at about 4:02 a.m.
The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was transported to Amita St. Alexius Medical Center just west of the crash site, where he died.
Police continued to investigate the crash Thursday.
