Feder: A look back at Chicago media luminaries who left us in 2021

Gone but not forgotten: A look back at Chicago media luminaries who left us in 2021.
Bill Barnhart business columnist
Bill Bird reporter
Roger Brown news writer
Bill Campbell host, editorial director
Ruben Cruz commentator
Marjorie David editor
Paul Davis news director
John Farneda music director
Nicolette Ferri producer
Marty Greenberg executive
Mike Hamernik meteorologist
Nicholas Horrock bureau chief
Joe Howard producer
David Ibata editor
Scott Jacobs video journalist
Mike Jacobsen producer
Dick Kay reporter, host
Tom Korzeniowski reporter
Jerry Kuc sportscaster
Tom Kuelbs news director
Jim Mabie executive
Don Mellema reporter
Jamillah Muhammad producer
Robert Mulholland executive
Sandra Myers receptionist
Mark Napoleon traffic reporter
Allison Payne news anchor
Jim Pluta reporter
Ron Popeil TV pitchman
William Recktenwald reporter, professor
Forrest Respess producer
Pete Rosengren sales executive
Edna Schmidt news anchor
Sylvia Shepherd reporter
David Smallwood editor
Bud Solk advertising executive
Jim Stricklin photographer
Frank Sullivan publisher, press secretary
Keith Taylor artist
Jim Tilmon weather forecaster, airline pilot
Jerry Tomaselli photographer
Larry Townsend editor
Bob Wallace reporter, host
Erica Watson comedian
Dori Wilson publicist