 

Feder: A look back at Chicago media luminaries who left us in 2021

  • Allison Payne

    Allison Payne

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 12/23/2021 11:05 AM

Gone but not forgotten: A look back at Chicago media luminaries who left us in 2021.

Bill Barnhart business columnist

 

Bill Bird reporter

Roger Brown news writer

Bill Campbell host, editorial director

Ruben Cruz commentator

Marjorie David editor

Paul Davis news director

John Farneda music director

Nicolette Ferri producer

Marty Greenberg executive

Mike Hamernik meteorologist

Nicholas Horrock bureau chief

Joe Howard producer

David Ibata editor

Scott Jacobs video journalist

Mike Jacobsen producer

Dick Kay reporter, host

Tom Korzeniowski reporter

Jerry Kuc sportscaster

Tom Kuelbs news director

Jim Mabie executive

Don Mellema reporter

Jamillah Muhammad producer

Robert Mulholland executive

Sandra Myers receptionist

Mark Napoleon traffic reporter

William Recktenwald

Allison Payne news anchor

Jim Pluta reporter

Ron Popeil TV pitchman

William Recktenwald reporter, professor

Forrest Respess producer

Pete Rosengren sales executive

Edna Schmidt news anchor

Sylvia Shepherd reporter

David Smallwood editor

Bud Solk advertising executive

Jim Stricklin photographer

Frank Sullivan publisher, press secretary

Keith Taylor artist

Jim Tilmon weather forecaster, airline pilot

Jerry Tomaselli photographer

Larry Townsend editor

Bob Wallace reporter, host

Erica Watson comedian

Dori Wilson publicist

