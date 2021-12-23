Cook County to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at restaurants, fitness centers, bars

Cook County issued new rules effective Jan. 3 requiring people to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter county restaurants, fitness centers, and bars or entertainment and recreational venues serving food to reduce spiraling cases.

"Earlier this year, we had hoped that we were on a path to finally put the pandemic behind us," Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said Thursday.

"But unfortunately, with the dual threat presented by the Delta and Omicron variants, and with cases, hospitalizations and deaths rising to new heights across Cook County, we must once again reassess and realign our strategies with what the science is telling us."

On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 16,581 new COVID-19 cases. It's the second highest daily count since the pandemic began.

Contributing to the latest virus surge is the omicron variant, which is extremely contagious and causing about 73% of new infections in the U.S., the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot instituted similar rules.

"Get yourself vaccinated. The vaccine is readily available," Lightfoot said. "The last thing I want to do is stand at a podium like this and announce we're shutting this city down."

Identification required in Chicago will include official vaccination cards or records, "or a digital or physical photo of such a card or record, reflecting the person's name, vaccine brand, and date administered," city officials said.

Exemptions are offered for houses of worship, grocery stores, office buildings, kindergarten through grade 12 schools and residential buildings.