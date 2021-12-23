4 people shot, one shooter at large after gunfight in Oakbrook Center

Shoppers and workers at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook ran for cover or quickly locked down during the final Christmas shopping rush Thursday evening as two men started a gunfight inside, wounding three women nearby.

One of the shooters was wounded and is in a hospital, a companion of one of the shooters is in custody, and the other shooter is at large, Oak Brook police Chief James Kruger said.

Kruger described the third suspect only as a man in "a blue puffy coat" wearing a mask. Police released a surveillance picture showing the person walking with another.

Courtesy of Oak Brook policeAuthorities are looking for the man at right in the blue puffy coat after Thursday night's shootout at Oakbrook Center mall.

Kruger said an officer working holiday detail at the Nordstrom store heard gunfire in the eastern part of the mall, in the corridor by the Ann Taylor store, at about 5:45 p.m. and called for help.

"There were two subjects that were engaged in gunfire with each other," he said.

The two men ran into the Nordstrom store trying to flee, Kruger said.

Three women were hit by stray gunfire: two in their 40s shot one time and one in her 20s shot once. They were not involved with the shooting, Kruger said.

The shooter in custody is a man in his 30s who was shot three or four times and underwent surgery, Kruger said. All four of the wounded were taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

"It is our understanding that the two suspects involved in the shooting were known to each other and shot at each other," he said.

Another person suffered a broken ankle trying to flee the scene. She was being treated at Elmhurst Hospital in Elmhurst.

He said approximately 100 officers from various police agencies in the area were on the scene, including the entire staff of the Oak Brook police department, to clear the mall.

At 9 p.m., there were still shoppers and store staff in some of the stores, with only one-third of the mall cleared, Kruger said.

"We have asked them to shelter in place, until which time we have SWAT and tactical teams going store to store clearing those stores to make sure we can locate the potential missing offender."

People posted to social media that they were locked down inside stores at the mall for the reported shooting. Outside the mall, police cars, fire trucks and ambulances were surrounding exits.

Police are putting together a family reunification site at the Marriott Hotel near the mall on 22nd Street.

Witnesses said shoppers went running, panicked, to hide in stores and restaurants when gunshots rang out.

Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso was shopping for a new phone with his 28-year-old daughter at the Apple store when she noticed a commotion and people running in to the store. Someone yelled there was a shooting, and Apple employees quickly locked the doors to the store and led the approxmiately 50 customers inside to the back and into a basement.

As of 8:45 p.m. they were still there, waiting for police to give them permission to leave.

He praised the Apple staff for how quickly and efficiently they acted. The workers told him they had trained for such an event.

"It's a sad situation in America that this could happen two days before Christmas," Grasso said.

Kruger said the mall has a communications system that put out an alert to all mall employees and staff immediately.

Chicago resident Martrice Hatcher, an employee at Express, said she was in lockdown for two hours, said it started by Nordstrom's and continued to Auntie Annie's pretzel shop and "our store, Express, which is in the middle of Nordstrom's and Auntie Ann's."

"All I know is that I heard two shots and I heard a brief moment of silence. And then after that, I just saw everybody running and panicking and just trying to get their kids together.

"It was pretty scary. On my side of town, I have experienced gunshots, but I have never been that close, where I could actually see it happening in front of me. It was really just traumatizing, because I have kids at home. I don't like to hear or see kids in stress or distress," Hatcher said.

DuPage County Board member Pete DiCianni was shopping nearby in Elmhurst at the time of the shooting and saw the police response. He said he was told by his family who are locked down at the mall that the shooting happened just outside the Nordstrom store.

A brother-in-law was shopping in Nordstrom at the time; a cousin was outside, with her children, and heard 15 shots, DiCianni said. None were injured.

Viviana Salas, who works at the Express store, said she was working in front of the store. "All I hear is gunshots and people moving, yelling, screaming." At that point the store went on lockdown," she said. She said they were in the store for two hours.

Kruger said there has been an increased police presence at the mall since the Louis Vuitton store was robbed by a dozen-plus people in mid-November. Nobody has been arrested in that case.

"Even though this incident occurred, we had an officer within earshot that was there to be able to respond immediately," he said of Thursday's shooting.

"This is just a very unfortunate incident that is completely out of character for our area. We would never have anything like this occur. It's very unfortunate, and we're going to do everything we can to ensure that nothing like this happens again," Kruger said.