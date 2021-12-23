4 people shot, 1 in custody after two men fire at each other in Oakbrook Center

A command post is set up near Pinstripes bowling alley Thursday night at Oakbrook Center mall after a shooting inside. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

This screen grab from video shows the large police presence outside Oakbrook Center mall Thursday night in Oak Brook after shots were fired there. Courtesy of ABC 7

Police were on the scene Thursday night at Oakbrook Center mall after a shooting inside. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

A shooting between two men at Oakbrook Center mall Thursday night injured five people, police said.

One person is in custody, the other man who was shooting is in a hospital, and Oak Brook police Chief James Kruger said another suspect "may or may not" be at large.

Kruger said an officer working holiday detail at the Nordstron store heard gunfire in the eastern part of the mall, in the corridor by the Ann Taylor store, at about 5:45 p.m. and called for help.

"There were two subjects that were engaged in gunfire with each other," he said.

The two men ran into the Nordstrom store trying to flee, Kruger said. He did not say how they were stopped.

Three others were hurt by ricochet shots, Kruger said.

"It is our understanding that the two suspects involved in the shooting were known to each other and shot at each other, and the other victims were injured by ricochet gunfire," he said.

They all were taken to hospitals with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. It's not known if they knew the two shooters or if they were bystanders, Kruger said.

One other person twisted an ankle trying to flee the scene, he said.

Kruger described a possible third suspect only as a person in "a blue puffy coat" wearing a mask.

He said approximately 100 officers from various police agencies in the area were on the scene, including the entire staff of the Oak Brook police department, to clear the mall.

At 8 p.m., there were still shoppers and store staff in some of the stores.

"We have asked them to shelter in place, until which time we have SWAT and tactical teams going store to store clearing those stores to make sure we can locate the potential missing offender."

People posted to social media that they were locked down inside stores at the mall for the reported shooting. Outside the mall, police cars, fire trucks and ambulances were surrounding exits.

Witnesses said shoppers went running, panicked, to hide in stores and restaurants when gunshots rang out.

DuPage County Board member Pete DiCianni told ABC 7 he was shopping nearby at the time of the shooting and saw the police response. He said he was told by his family who are locked down at the mall that the shooting happened just outside the Nordstrom store at the mall.

Viviana Salas, who works at Express, said she was working in front of the store. "All I hear is gunshots and people moving, yelling, screaming." At that point the store went on lockdown," she said. She said they were in the store for two hours.