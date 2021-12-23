4 people hurt, 1 in custody after shots fired inside Oakbrook Center mall, police say

This screen grab from video shows the large police presence outside Oakbrook Center mall Thursday night in Oak Brook after shots were fired there. Courtesy of ABC 7

A shooting at Oakbrook Center mall Thursday night injured four people, police said. One person is in custody.

People posted to social media that they were locked down inside stores at the mall for the reported shooting. Outside the mall, police cars, fire trucks and ambulances seemed to surround just about every exit.

Police said they are working to clear the mall as of 6:30 p.m.

DuPage County board member Pete DiCianni said he was shopping nearby at the time of the shooting and saw the police response. He said he was told by his family who are locked down at the mall that the shooting happened just outside the Nordstrom store at the mall.

There was a shooting at Oakbrook Center. The mall is closed as this is an active investigation. One (1) offender is in custody at this time. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact me via e-mail or phone.

RFoltyniewicz@oak-brook.org

(630) 368-8732 — Oak Brook Police (@OakBrookPolice) December 24, 2021

Witnesses said the mall was crowded with last minute Christmas shoppers at the time of the shooting.

Oak Brook police confirmed shots were fired inside the mall but did not say under what circumstances the shooting happened. No injuries were initially reported, though a person was seen taken by stretcher to an ambulance. It was not clear if that person was injured by gunfire or in some other way.