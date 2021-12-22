Want to get a COVID-19 vaccine before Christmas? Here's where you can get a shot

So, you've decided to get a COVID-19 vaccine for the first time or grab a booster this holiday season but aren't sure where to go?

There's still time and multiple options, although most venues will be closed on Christmas Day.

One easy step is calling your doctor's office or checking the practice's website to see if shots can be booked online.

Retail pharmacies such as Walgreens or CVS also offer vaccinations that can be scheduled online or by phone.

County public health department are another resource, as is the federal government's vaccination finder at vaccines.gov.

Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health has a number of vaccination sites typically open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday including Premium Outlet Mall, 2450 N. Farnsworth Ave., Aurora; Arlington Race Track, 823 Wilke Road, Arlington Heights; 102 W. Water Street, Waukegan; and a Harwood Heights facility open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6959 W. Forest Preserve Road. Sites will not be open on Christmas Eve or Christmas.

IDPH also offers pop-up shot clinics this week. Here's some locations.

• Wednesday: 3 to 7 p.m., Flex, 700 Corporate Grove Drive, Buffalo Grove, adult doses.

• Thursday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Grant White Elementary School, 147 Circle Avenue, Forest Park, adult and pediatric doses; 2 to 4 p.m., ICN Noor Academy, 2844 W. Ogden Ave., Naperville, adult and pediatric doses.

• Friday: Noon to 4 p.m., American Legion Post 771, 749 Milwaukee Ave., Gurnee, adult doses.

• Sunday: 4 to 6 p.m., St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 393 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn, adult and pediatric Pfizer shots.