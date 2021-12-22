Illinois Senate majority leader and husband carjacked
Updated 12/22/2021 4:21 PM
Illinois Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford and her husband were carjacked Tuesday night in West suburban Broadview by masked gunmen who stole her 2018 Mercedes SUV, police said.
Lightford and her husband, Eric McKennie, were unharmed, according to a statement from Thomas Mills, chief of the Broadview Police Department.
About 9:45 p.m., three masked gunmen driving a Dodge Durango SUV stole Lightford's vehicle on the 2000 block of South 20th Avenue, Mills said. Broadview police officers are trying to identify the robbers with surveillance video, he said.
