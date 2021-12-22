Illinois records second highest daily total of new COVID-19 infections

Illinois reported 16,581 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday, the second highest daily total since the pandemic began, officials said.

The state also reported 66 more deaths from the respiratory disease.

Illinois is now reporting 71 cases involving the highly contagious omicron variant, that's up from 17 on Monday.

Wednesday's infection totals pushed the state over 2 million total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started.

Total cases statewide stand at 2,002,360, and 27,357 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Illinois hospitals were treating 4,178 COVID-19 patients Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, 77,435 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 66,113.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases climbed to 6%, based on a seven-day average, the highest level since Jan. 17, 2021.

So far, 7,655,874 people have been fully vaccinated, or 60.1% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

The federal government has delivered 21,153,605 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December, and 18,775,064 shots have been administered.

The highest case numbers came on Nov. 5, 2020, with 17,608 new COVID-19 infections, amid a fall surge.

Labs processed 199,406 virus tests in the last 24 hours.