Firefighters rescue 71-year-old woman from Des Plaines blaze

Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning Des Plaines duplex Wednesday morning.

The 71-year-old woman is being treated for smoke inhalation at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and is stable, authorities said in a news release.

A Des Plaines ambulance crew and an engine crew from the North Maine Fire Protection District responded to the home on the 0-100 block of North East River Road about 6:30 a.m. in response to a call about a woman struggling to breathe.

The firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the duplex on arrival.

After speaking with dispatchers to confirm the caller was on the second floor, Des Plaines firefighters set up a ladder and entered the home through a second-story window while the North Maine team started battling the blaze on the ground level.

Despite heavy smoke and low visibility, firefighters found the woman and got her down using the ladder, the news release said.

Mayor Andrew Goczkowski praised their actions.

"The city of Des Plaines is lucky to have some of the most brave and proficient emergency personnel," he said. "Great work." Crews had the blaze extinguished in less than 20 minutes.

The other unit in the duplex was vacant, according to the news release.

The fire was contained to the first floor but the entire building was damaged by smoke. The entire building was left uninhabitable.

Cats were found in the woman's home, and some did not survive, authorities said. All were turned over to Des Plaines animal control.

The Des Plaines Fire Department, Des Plaines police and the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating.