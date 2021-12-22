Elk Grove Village to tear down abandoned dentist's office

An old single-story medical office complex on Arlington Heights Road will face the wrecking ball, after the site was acquired by Elk Grove Village. The village plans to hold on to the site until a redevelopment opportunity is presented. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Elk Grove Village has acquired this abandoned orthodontist's office building at 750 S. Arlington Heights Road, with plans to demolish it and plant grass there until a redevelopment opportunity arises. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

An abandoned orthodontist's office on a busy street has been acquired by Elk Grove Village, which plans to tear down the building and prime the site for future redevelopment.

The single-story medical office building at 750 S. Arlington Heights Road is tucked behind trees and bushes, a strip mall to the south and homes to the north. It's sat vacant for years and become an "eyesore," said Mayor Craig Johnson.

"The village has been taking care of it for quite some time," Johnson said of property upkeep. "A lot of people live there, work there, and drive by there."

When officials became aware the property was still owned by retired orthodontist John Riggs, he agreed to convey the property over to them by quit claim deed, in lieu of foreclosure.

Cook County property records show thousands of dollars in back taxes are owed, but with the village government acquiring the property, those payments can be waived.

In the meantime, the village is hiring a consultant to oversee the demolition and restoration of the site. The village board last week inked a $38,945 contract with McHenry-based HR Green to develop plans and specifications ahead of the demolition of the building.

The project also will include removal of portions of the parking lot, tying up abandoned utility connections, and returning the site to a pre-developed condition suitable for sale to a prospective developer, officials said.

The village also plans to contract with Lake Bluff-based Deigan & Associates to perform asbestos removal and remediation before demolition.

Johnson said the property will remain a green field until a redevelopment opportunity comes forward.