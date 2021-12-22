Elgin woman dies of COVID-19 amid family's court battle for access to ivermectin

Maria Abbinanti has died of COVID-19 while her husband Sebastian is in critical condition at Amita Health St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin. Their doctors and family members wanted the Elgin couple to be treated with ivermectin. Submitted photo

An Elgin woman, who had been on a ventilator fighting COVID-19 and whose family sought to have the controversial drug ivermectin administered to her, died Wednesday.

Kane County Coroner Rob Russell confirmed that Maria Abbinanti died at Amita St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin around 2 a.m. Wednesday. She was 40 years old.

Her husband, Sebastian Abbinanti, 41, who is also battling the virus, remains hospitalized. They have three boys, ages 12, 9 and 4.

Attorney Patrick Walsh filed an emergency motion Dec. 15 in Kane County on behalf of the couple, seeking ivermectin, a treatment their doctor and family members hoped could help them. However, on Friday, Kane County Judge Robert Villa denied the temporary order that would have greenlit access to the drug.

Walsh responded by filing an expedited appeal of the order denying the temporary restraining order. The hospital had two days to respond to the appeal and then the court will rule within five days after that. No arguments will occur as part of this expedited appeal.

Ivermectin is a drug approved for human use to treat infections caused by some parasitic worms, head lice and skin conditions such as rosacea. The Food and Drug Administration, however, has not approved or authorized the drug for use in preventing or treating COVID-19, according to FDA.gov, which also states that it has not been proven safe or effective in these cases.

A different formulation of the drug is used to treat or prevent parasites in animals as well.

A rally was scheduled Wednesday morning in support of the Abbinanti family and allowing the couple's physician, Dr. Sergei Lipov, to administer ivermectin.

"The hospital is interfering with the doctor-patient relationship and usurping Dr. Lipov's authority to prescribe care for his patient," according to Walsh's filing.

In a court filing, Lipov said he had consulted with a physician working in the ICU, and both doctors agreed that it is "very reasonable to initiate this drug in view of poor prognosis" for the couple.

However, when the doctors attempted to write the prescription, they were told that it is against Amita Health and the hospital's policy to administer the drug for treatment of COVID-19 patients, according to a court filing. Ivermectin was taken out of the electronic prescription system and cannot be written at all, Lipov said in the document.