Readers share their memories of Penny Road Pub

Penny Road Pub near South Barrington will close Jan. 31, only a month into its 50th anniversary year as a live rock 'n' roll venue. Rick West | Staff Photographer, 2015

After 50 years in business, Penny Road Pub will close its doors on Jan. 31.

We asked people on our Facebook page to share their favorite memories of the Northwest suburban establishment. Reminiscing about family gatherings, watching bands and gathering before concerts came to mind for many.

Read some of them here

"It was the place to go after a concert at Poplar Creek. Before they renovated it, there was one bathroom for the women and a long, long line. It was a biker bar, and they probably didn't appreciate our presence there!"

-- Pam Ross

"Lunch specials with my old work crew!"

-- Brandi Barber-Taylor

"Watching my son's band Volition in the basement!"

-- Wendy Harmon Jones

"The metal bands playing in the basement."

-- David Valadez

"It's where a great friend of mine, Bob Cozza, introduced me to my future husband. We met 16 yrs ago."

-- Jamie Sopiwnik-Groble

"I saw my brother's band play live there when I was back home visiting. It was a really memorable night with friends and family."

-- Scott Fack

"My grandpa used to work there, we would go and have lunch with him. Great memories."

-- Gloria Holtz Pozezinski

"First date with my now husband and he has played here many, many times with bands he's been in through the years."

-- Kirsten Robs

".25 glasses and $1.00 pitchers on Wednesdays."

-- Scott Hess

"Went there for my 21st Birthday, almost 27 yrs ago."

-- Michael Meyer

"My uncle owned it at one time and my cousins lived upstairs. He used to close it for private family parties. After he sold it they moved down the road. They owned it during the 60s for sure but don't know exactly when the bought it or sold it."

-- Paulette Brown