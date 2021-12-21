Glen Ellyn mourns former village president who had passion for environment

Daily Herald correspondent

Bunting was hung around the Glen Ellyn Civic Center as a tribute to former Village President Joe Wark, who died Sunday at the age of 89.

"We are deeply saddened by Mr. Wark's passing but honored to have known him," said Glen Ellyn Village Manager Mark Franz. "He broke down barriers and was a champion for the betterment of our community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

After retiring from the BNSF Railway, Wark began working for the village as a advisory commissioner in the late 1980s. He later served four years as village trustee before being elected village president in 1997.

A resident since 1976, Wark continued to stay active in the village after his tenure ended in 2001, serving with multiple environmental organizations including the DuPage County Stormwater Committee and the Conservation Foundation Advisory Board.

Wark was also a regular participant in village beautification and environmental improvement efforts and was chairman of the Glen Ellyn in Bloom program.

Leonard Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.