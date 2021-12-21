Chicago to require proof of vaccination at restaurants, bars, gyms, industry leaders say

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to announce proof of vaccination requirements for some Chicago businesses. Associated Press/July 17, 2020

Chicago restaurant. bar and gym patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination and a driver's license before dining, drinking and exercising indoors, but weekly testing would be enough for employees, under new mayoral mitigations to be unveiled Tuesday to curb a winter surge tied to the Omicron variant, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Rob Karr, president of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, said the new city policy described to him would apply only in "situations where customers are inside for a longer period of time -- I think, 10 minutes -- unmasked."

"This is all about taking your mask off or drinking or in a gym situation to work out," Karr said.

"It's a pretty measured approach considering [the recent surge]. If you're just picking up food or your drink -- think Dunkin' [Donuts] or Starbucks where you walk in, get your coffee and leave -- you don't have to show it."

• Full report at chicagosuntimes.com.