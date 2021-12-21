Chicago to require proof of vaccination at restaurants, bars, gyms, industry leaders say
Chicago restaurant. bar and gym patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination and a driver's license before dining, drinking and exercising indoors, but weekly testing would be enough for employees, under new mayoral mitigations to be unveiled Tuesday to curb a winter surge tied to the Omicron variant, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.
Rob Karr, president of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, said the new city policy described to him would apply only in "situations where customers are inside for a longer period of time -- I think, 10 minutes -- unmasked."
"This is all about taking your mask off or drinking or in a gym situation to work out," Karr said.
"It's a pretty measured approach considering [the recent surge]. If you're just picking up food or your drink -- think Dunkin' [Donuts] or Starbucks where you walk in, get your coffee and leave -- you don't have to show it."