Chicago to require proof of vaccination at restaurants, bars, gyms

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to announce proof of vaccination requirements for some Chicago businesses. Associated Press/July 17, 2020

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday issued new rules effective Jan. 3 requiring people age 5 and older to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter bars, restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues where food is served.

The move is intended to tamp down a COVID-19 surge and keep businesses open without having to revert to a shutdown as in 2020, officials said.

"We're in the middle of the biggest surge we've seen since vaccines were available," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady said.

The locations were chosen because they offer the highest risks for spreading COVID-19, Lightfoot said.

"Get yourself vaccinated, the vaccine is readily available," Lightfoot said. "The last thing I want to do is stand at a podium like this and announce we're shutting this city down."

Identification required will include vaccination cards or pictures of cards on a smartphone.

Exemptions are offered for grocery stores, office buildings, kindergarten through grade 12 schools, and residential buildings.

People will also be allowed to order items and leave at food and coffee shops, Lightfoot.

"It is measures like this that limit the risk for people who are vaccinated in higher risk-settings," Arwady said. "It also tends to encourage vaccinations."

The move follows similar requirement by other cities.