Berwyn man gets six months for not reporting fatal crash near Lombard

A Berwyn man pleaded guilty to felony failure to report an accident causing death for an August 2019 crash that killed a pedestrian near Lombard.

Luciano Pantaleon, 50, was sentenced Monday to six months in jail and three years of probation. He must serve at least half of the jail time.

He was accused of hitting 59-year-old Robert Szabo at 12:10 a.m. Aug. 30, 2019, on eastbound Roosevelt Road near Addison Road.

Authorities said Pantaleon initially got out of his Ford F250 pickup truck. A witness spoke to Pantaleon, who told her Szabo would be OK and then drove off, prosecutors said.

A video showed a truck matching the description of his truck pulling out of a Glen Ellyn shopping center shortly before the crash, authorities said when Pantaleon was arrested Dec. 2, 2020. The only business open at that time of night was Ellyn's Tap and Grill. The truck did not show up on the restaurant's security video footage.

But an employee of the restaurant called police in December 2020 and said she had reviewed the video footage again and discovered the time indicator was off by an hour. She said a line cook told her Pantaleon, who also worked there, had said he was in an accident. Investigators also learned that Pantaleon had asked another one of his employers for the name of a lawyer because he had been involved in a crash after drinking alcohol.

Investigators found a piece of the truck at the scene that matched damage to Pantaleon's pickup.