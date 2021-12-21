 

Aurora man charged in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

  • Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington. An Aurora man is the latest person to face charges.

    Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington. An Aurora man is the latest person to face charges. Associated Press/Jan. 6, 2021

 
By Jon Seidel
Updated 12/21/2021 11:18 AM

An Aurora man accused of using a flagpole to assault a federal officer during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach is charged with five felonies in an indictment unsealed this week in Washington, D.C., the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

James Robert "Jim Bob" Elliott, 24, was arrested Monday in Batavia and was due in court Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

 

The four-page indictment against Elliott offers few details but levels six charges against him.

Elliott is charged with civil disorder; assault of a federal officer; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; and carrying out an act of violence in the Capitol building or grounds.

