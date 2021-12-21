Aurora man charged in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington. An Aurora man is the latest person to face charges. Associated Press/Jan. 6, 2021

An Aurora man accused of using a flagpole to assault a federal officer during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach is charged with five felonies in an indictment unsealed this week in Washington, D.C., the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

James Robert "Jim Bob" Elliott, 24, was arrested Monday in Batavia and was due in court Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The four-page indictment against Elliott offers few details but levels six charges against him.

Elliott is charged with civil disorder; assault of a federal officer; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; and carrying out an act of violence in the Capitol building or grounds.

• Full report at chicago.suntimes.com.