Judge agrees to release full 60-page report on Jussie Smollett case

Associated Press, Nov. 30, 2021Special prosecutor Dan Webb arrives Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of Jussie Smollett's trial. A report to be released Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, includes detailed findings by special prosecutor Webb, who took over the case after Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx dropped charges against Smollett in March 2019.

Associated Press, Dec. 9, 2021Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Thursday, Dec. 9, in Chicago, following a verdict in his trial. A judge says a report detailing missteps and false statements made by prosecutors in the initial investigation of former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett should be made public.

A Cook County judge Monday allowed the release of Special Prosecutor Dan Webb's full 60-page report into his investigation of the procedural miscues and public misstatements about Jussie Smollett's case made by State's Attorney Kim Foxx and her top staff.

The "Empire" actor, 39, was found guilty of five counts of disorderly conduct and acquitted on a sixth count following a jury trial earlier this month.

Judge Michael Toomin, the veteran judge who in 2019 appointed Webb to probe the Smollett case, ruled that Webb's full report on how the state's attorney's office and Chicago police handled the case could be unsealed.

"The need for disclosure, I think it can safely be said, is greater than the need for secrecy… at this time [the] trial has been concluded," Toomin said during the brief hearing Monday.

