Feder: WBBM Newsradio promotes Cisco Cotto to morning drive, Rob Hart to middays
Updated 12/20/2021 4:07 PM
Making smooth transitions may be one reason WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM has managed to stay at or near the top of the ratings for most of its 53 years as an all-news station.
Whether it's gliding seamlessly from traffic to weather reports or replacing top-line talent without missing a beat, the Audacy combo makes everything it does appear straightforward and uncomplicated.
On Monday WBBM Newsradio promoted midday news anchor Cisco Cotto to morning drive anchor and anchor/reporter Rob Hart to succeed Cotto as midday anchor, effective Jan. 3. Neither move was much of a surprise.
