COVID-19 update: 31,459 cases over weekend, 111 deaths, 3,960 more hospitalizations

New cases of COVID-19 reached 31,459 over the weekend with 111 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Monday.

Patients in the hospital with COVID-19 came to 3,960 Sunday night, the highest since Dec. 31, 2020.

On Sunday, 40,866 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 65,382.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases rose from 4.9% Friday to 5.5% based on a seven-day average.

On Monday, 12,328 new virus cases were reported, the most since Nov. 7, 2020.

Daily infections on Sunday were 7,705 and 11,426 on Saturday. Eleven people died from COVID-19 on Monday, 26 on Sunday and 74 on Saturday. The state does not update pandemic data on the weekend.

So far, 7,636,657 people have been fully vaccinated or about 60% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

The federal government has delivered 21,061,135 doses of the vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December, and 18,638,831 shots have been administered.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,975,515 and 27,228 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 191,218 virus tests in the last 24 hours.