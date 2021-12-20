 

Chicago, U of I embark on $2 million program to detect COVID in sewage

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 12/20/2021 7:36 PM

Chicago's health department will work with a team of University of Illinois researchers to monitor COVID-19 in wastewater as part of a $2 million program over the next two years.

The aim of the project is to collect sewage samples in order to detect the virus and potentially predict future outbreaks. The virus is detectable in human waste from the beginning of infection well before symptoms show up in people, researchers say.

 

Measuring the amount of virus in sewage can point to community trends that help health officials pinpoint their response and control efforts during the pandemic.

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Israel to ban travel to US, Canada over omicron variant
Related Article
Israel to ban travel to US, Canada over omicron variant
 
Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron
Related Article
Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron
 
Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of new US COVID cases
Related Article
Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of new US COVID cases
 
As new Illinois COVID-19 cases jump 30% in two weeks, doctors urge boosters to fight omicron
Related Article
As new Illinois COVID-19 cases jump 30% in two weeks, doctors urge boosters to fight omicron
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 