Wheeling man faces child pornography charges

A Wheeling man faces charges alleging he viewed, downloaded and shared over social media explicit images and videos of children, Cook County authorities said Sunday.

Jan Matthew Bautista, 20, of the 400 block of South Navajo Trail, is charged with dissemination of child pornography, possession of child pornography and solicitation of child pornography, according to the Cook County sheriff's office. If convicted of the most serious charge, he faces a mandatory prison sentence of six to 30 years.

Authorities say Bautista downloaded more than 200 pornographic images and videos of children under the age of 13 and as young as infants on his cellphone.

He was arrested Wednesday, after the sheriff's Police Special Victim's Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a mobile app account linked to Bautista that had 15 images and videos of child pornography, sheriff's police said.

Investigators obtained search warrant for his home and seized his cellphone, which had more than 200 images on it, authorities said.

Bautista appeared in court Friday and was released after posting $3,000 bond.