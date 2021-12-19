Geneva man charged with attempted murder of family member

A 26-year-old Geneva man was ordered held on $500,000 bail Sunday on charges he critically injured a family member during an altercation last week.

Bobby J. Haven III, of the 1000 block of Westfield Course, is charged with attempted murder and two counts of aggravated domestic battery stemming from the man's injuries, police said. One of the aggravated domestic battery charges alleges the victim was strangled.

According to police, officers called to a residence at 1:18 p.m. Wednesday about a domestic disturbance arrived to find Haven holding an unconscious man from behind while sitting in a reclining chair.

The man was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Delnor Hospital in Geneva, where he was listed in critical condition Sunday, police said.

Initial interviews led officers to believe the man suffered from an unknown medical issue, police said.

But Haven came to the police station at 7:40 a.m. Saturday and admitted to being involved in a physical altercation with the man, police said.

Haven, who remained in custody at the Kane County jail Sunday, is scheduled to return to court Dec. 29. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of attempted murder.