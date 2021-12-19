 

Feder: Davies, Giangreco will reunite for New Year's Eve -- on Channel 5

  • Chicago TV staples Mark Giangreco and Janet Davies will reunite for New Year's Eve, but on a different channel this year.

    File photo

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 12/19/2021 5:26 PM

Janet Davies and Mark Giangreco, who rang in the New Year together for two decades on WLS-Channel 7 before they were ousted from the ABC-owned station, will turn up for this year's countdown show on NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5.

Davies and Giangreco will reunite as they join Matthew Rodrigues and Cortney Hall, hosts of NBC 5's "Chicago Today," on "A Very Chicago New Year," starting at 11:08 p.m. Dec. 31. It also will stream on NBCChicago.com and through NBC Chicago's free apps on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

 

"We're thrilled to bring this very Chicago ensemble together to start the New Year and provide viewers with an expanded show this year," said Kevin Cross, president of NBC Universal Local Chicago.

While the countdown to midnight will be live, segments featuring Davies and Giangreco will be taped.

Read more at robertfeder.com.

