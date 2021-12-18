Police: Man used knife to rob Naperville Dollar Tree

A man who authorities say robbed a Naperville Dollar Tree store on Thursday at knifepoint has been charged with felony armed robbery.

A judge set bail for Melvin Lewis, 44, who has no permanent address, at $1.5 million, which means he would need to pay $150,000 in cash to leave jail while his trial is pending.

According to a news release by the DuPage County state's attorney's office, Lewis approached a cashier at the Dollar Tree at 1550 N. Route 59 in Naperville with a knife and demanded money.

Lewis had previously tried to purchase some items before returning to the checkout line with his knife drawn, the release said. The cashier gave Lewis around $60 from the register and Lewis ran away.

Naperville police investigated the robbery, determined Lewis to be a suspect and arrested him soon after at the nearby hotel he'd where he'd been living.

"It is alleged that Mr. Lewis threatened at knifepoint an innocent woman who was trying to make an honest living for sixty dollars," DuPage State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "This type of brazen behavior will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force of the law."

Lewis is scheduled to next be in court on Jan. 10.