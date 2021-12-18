Aurora police investigating fatal shooting on city's east side

Aurora police are investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a man on the city's east side early Saturday morning.

Aurora Police officials did not release information about the man who died.

Officers arrived on the 400 block of Clark Street just after 3 a.m. Saturday after multiple 9-1-1 callers reported a shooting. The officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Aurora Police.

Aurora Fire Department paramedics rushed the man to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, where he was pronounced deceased after 9 a.m., according to a news release sent by Aurora Police Saturday afternoon.

Aurora Police detectives have begun an investigation into the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call investigators at (630) 256-5500. People may also report information anonymously by calling the Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $5,000 and anonymity to citizens who furnish information leading to the arrest of felony crime offenders and the capture of felony fugitives, police said.