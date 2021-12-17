Yingling first out of the gate in race for open 31st District Senate seat

Democratic State Rep. Sam Yingling of Grayslake is the first to jump into what will likely be a hot primary election to succeed outgoing Sen. Melinda Bush in the 31st Senate District.

"Since joining the General Assembly as the first openly LGBTQ legislator outside of the city of Chicago, I have worked to be a voice for residents of all backgrounds," Yingling said in a statement Friday.

"I have been proud to be a part of historic advancements in our state, including protecting women's reproductive rights, lifting up workers with a $15/hour minimum wage and protecting their right to organize, and legalizing marriage equality."

Yingling was sworn in as a state legislator in 2013.

Bush announced Wednesday that she would not be running for reelection but would serve out her term, which ends in January 2023.

Illinois' primary election was moved from its traditional spring date to June 28, 2022.