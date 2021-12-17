There's more time to renew your driver's license before it expires

Illinois drivers have until March 31 before their driver's licenses officially expire, Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday. Daily Herald File Photo

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White on Friday extended the expiration date for driver's licenses and state IDs through March 31, but he noted that it's his final reprieve.

"This extension is necessary as my office continues to address the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through expanded online services and the introduction of appointments at select driver services facilities," White said in a statement.

The extension is one of many the agency has issued since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, closing multiple secretary of state facilities for months across the state.

The previous extension stretched to Jan. 1, but now Illinois residents with licenses or ID cards that have expired or will expire between now and the end of March have extra time to renew.

That's not the case for vehicle stickers, however, since Illinoisans can renew those online.

Other online services include duplicate driver's licenses or ID cards, driving records or renewing a license under the Safe Driver renewal program. To learn more, go to ilsos.gov.

Commercial drivers are not eligible for the extension.