Feder: WBBM Newsradio morning star Pat Cassidy retiring after 'charmed career on top'

For more than 50 years, by the dawn's early light, generations of Chicago area listeners have started their day to the mellifluous voice of Pat Cassidy on the radio. Now, somehow, they'll have to manage without him.

Cassidy, 71, told colleagues Friday he's retiring at the end of the year as morning drive news anchor at WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM, the Audacy all-news powerhouse.

"I will miss all of you, our loyal listeners, and the energy of a breaking news story," he wrote in an internal email. "I will not miss waking up at 2:30 for 51 years or seeing the hideous picture on my work ID each morning at the front desk. I'm a very lucky guy who is ending a long, charmed career on top."

