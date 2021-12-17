FBI seeking public's help with Bartlett bank robbery

A surveillance camera captured an image of one of the three suspects the FBI is seeking in its investigation of the robbery of the BMO Harris Bank at 335 S. Main St. in Bartlett Wednesday morning. Courtesy of FBI

A surveillance camera captured an image of two of the three suspects the FBI is seeking in its investigation of the robbery of the BMO Harris Bank at 335 S. Main St. in Bartlett Wednesday morning. Courtesy of FBI

The robbery occured on Thursday, which has been updated from a previous version.

The FBI is seeking the public's assistance with any information relevant to its investigation of the Thursday morning robbery of the BMO Harris Bank at 335 S. Main St. in Bartlett.

The three robbers remained at large Friday, according to authorities.

FBI agents were notified of the robbery at about 9:20 a.m. Dec. 16 and learned that a note had been presented by the robbers demanding funds. A weapon was implied but not shown.

The first robber is described as light skinned and possibly female, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall with a slim build. This person was wearing a bright orange beanie, round sunglasses, a black gaiter-style face covering with a white skull on the front, a long black coat, dark pants with a white stripe in the thigh area, and blue latex-style gloves.

The second person is desribed as a light-skinned, possibly Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black ski mask, dark zip-up jacket, jeans with a brown belt, black high-top boots, blue latex-style gloves and prescription-style glasses.

The third person is described as a light-skinned male, approximately 6 feet tall with a medium to large build. He was wearing a black ski mask and black jacket with a small white logo on the left breast, navy pants, black high-top boots and blue latex-style gloves.

Surveillance camera images of the crime were released by the FBI.