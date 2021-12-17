Democrats Yingling, Edly-Allen announce candidacies for open 31st District Senate seat

Two Democrats announced their candidacies Friday in what likely will be a hot primary election to succeed outgoing Sen. Melinda Bush in the 31st Senate District.

State Rep. Sam Yingling of Grayslake was first Friday morning to announce his campaign for Bush's seat. Former state Rep. Mary Edly-Allen of Libertyville announced her return to the political arena a few hours later.

Bush announced Wednesday that she would not be running for reelection but would serve out her term, which ends in January 2023.

Yingling, a former Avon Township supervisor, was sworn in as 62nd District state representative in 2013.

"Since joining the General Assembly as the first openly LGBTQ legislator outside of the city of Chicago, I have worked to be a voice for residents of all backgrounds," Yingling said in a statement Friday.

"I have been proud to be a part of historic advancements in our state, including protecting women's reproductive rights, lifting up workers with a $15/hour minimum wage and protecting their right to organize, and legalizing marriage equality."

Edly-Allen, a certified bilingual/ESL teacher, narrowly won the long-held 51st state representative District GOP seat in 2018. She served a single term and was defeated by Republican newcomer Chris Bos in 2020.

Edly-Allen said she wanted to build on Bush's legacy of constituent service and bipartisan cooperation to improve the quality of life for District 31 residents.

"In Sen. Bush's 10 years in the Illinois State Senate, she has been a fierce advocate for women, a champion for the environment, and a strong, ethical leader," Edly-Allen said in a statement.

"Her tenacious approach to legislating is well-respected by all and has brought such positive change to the community," she added.

Edly-Allen teaches at Prairie View School in Grayslake Elementary School District 46 during the day and teaches English two nights a week to adult learners at Mundelein High School.

During her time in Springfield, Edly-Allen said she sponsored 57 pieces of legislation, voted to protect the environment, fought for equitable educational opportunities for all and brought more than $300 million in infrastructure improvements to Lake County.

Yingling said he wants to continue his work and serve the community in a new role.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to cause difficulties for working families and small businesses, and women's rights under attack by extreme Washington politicians, it is more important than ever that there are strong Democrats at every level of government willing to fight for our shared values," he said in the statement.

Yingling said he's directed "hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure funds" to Lake County and put Illinois on a path to a 100% clean energy future. He said he also has fought to provide property tax relief to homeowners.

Illinois' primary election was moved from its traditional spring date to June 28, 2022.