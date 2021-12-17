COVID-19 update: 10,765 new cases, 52 additional deaths, 3,783 hospitalizations

So far, 7,617,050 people have been fully vaccinated or nearly 60% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Daily Herald File Photo

New cases of COVID-19 reached 10,765 Friday with 52 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Patients in the hospital with COVID-19 came to 3,783 as of Thursday night.

On Thursday, 72,515 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 66,816.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases rose from 4.7% Thursday to 4.9% based on a seven-day average.

So far, 7,617,050 people have been fully vaccinated or nearly 60% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

The federal government has delivered 21,212,415 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 18,475,621 shots have been administered.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,944,056 and 27,117 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 210,023 virus tests in the last 24 hours.