Bartlett bank robbed Wednesday
Updated 12/17/2021 10:21 AM
The FBI is seeking the public's assistance with any information relevant to its investigation of the Wednesday morning robbery of the BMO Harris Bank at 335 S. Main St. in Bartlett.
The three robbers remained at large Friday, according to authorities.
FBI agents were notified of the robbery at about 9:20 a.m. Dec. 16 and learned that a note had been presented by the robbers demanding funds. A weapon was implied but not shown.
Surveillance camera images of the crime were released by the FBI. Authorities said more detail will be released when available.
