A toy story in Hanover Township

About 300 bicycles were given to families Friday during the Hanover Township's annual Toy Drive and Sponsor-A-Family distribution event in Bartlett. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Streamwood High School National Honor Society member Diya Patel, left, and volunteer Josh Leathers of Streamwood grab bags of toys to be loaded into cars during Friday's Hanover Township annual Toy Drive and Sponsor-A-Family distribution event in Bartlett. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Streamwood High School National Honor Society members Jenny Chanwongse, left, and Alexandra Mercado load toys into a car during Hanover Township's annual Toy Drive and Sponsor-A-Family distribution event Friday in Bartlett. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Christmas came a little early for 630 families in Hanover Township.

A drive-through distribution was held Friday for the township's annual Toy Drive and Sponsor-A-Family program. Government officials, staff members, emergency services personnel and students from Streamwood High School's National Honor Society helped deliver items to cars at the Hanover Township Tiknis Campus in Bartlett. About 75 people pitched in.

Families had to show financial hardship to qualify for the program. Some toys were donated at various drop boxes, and others purchased from monetary donations. Some donors sponsored an entire family and purchased specific requested items.

About 1,600 children will receive gifts through the program. Some of the toys included bicycles, remote-control cars, video games and board games.

"A lot of work is put into the event many months in advance and requires significant assistance from volunteers," said Tom Kuttenberg, the township's director of community and government relations.

He praised support from local businesses and community organizations for making the event a success.

Hanover Township Supervisor Brian McGuire said the program has been running for at least 12 years.

"It's important because it allows the community to give back to those who are less fortunate. And really make sure this time of year that everybody gets to celebrate the holidays in some way or fashion," McGuire said. "Turnout has been great from the community to support the program. We couldn't do it without strong community support."

Families not registered for the distribution but still seeking gifts can call the township office at (630) 837-0301. Holiday meal boxes for township families are being distributed next week.