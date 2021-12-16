Nearly 10,000 without power in suburbs after high winds hit area

Nearly 10,000 ComEd customers remain without power after high winds rolled through the area late Wednesday, mainly affecting customers in Lake County and Northwest Cook County.

ComEd is reporting at least 28 outages in the Arlington Heights area affecting 145 customers, according to the company's online outage map. Earlier today, nearly 2,000 customers in that area were affected.

Significant outages are also reported in the Schaumburg, Carpentersville, Lake Zurich, Buffalo Grove, Fox Lake and Waukegan, according to the map. Some have been without power for more than 14 hours.

Meteorologists at the Chicago office of the National Weather Service had forecast the strong winds for several days and warned of the potential for power outages as the system passed through the area.

According to reports from the weather agency, wind gauges on Lake Michigan in Chicago recorded gusts of up to 74 mph by 8 p.m. Wednesday. The wind gauges in Sugar Grove, O'Hare International Airport, Waukegan and Wheeling also recorded gusts topping 65 mph before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Despite the strong winds, there were no reports of significant damage caused by the weather system.