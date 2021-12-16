Naughty list: someone sets fire to Salvation Army Red Kettle in South Elgin

Someone built a fire starter from matches and paper and set fire to a Salvation Army Red Kettle on Wednesday in South Elgin. Courtesy of the Salvation Army Elgin Corps

Someone set fire to a Salvation Army Red Kettle on Wednesday in South Elgin. Courtesy of the Salvation Army Elgin Corps

Someone will definitely be on the naughty list after setting fire Wednesday to one of the Salvation Army's iconic Red Kettles in South Elgin.

Captain Rich Forney of the Salvation Army Elgin Corps said someone bundled together a bunch of matches and paper to make a fire starter and then waited for the moment Wednesday night that a kettle was left unattended in front of the South Elgin Jewel. The person then started a fire in the kettle.

Forney said about $20 in cash was lost. But he was more worried about his volunteers.

"It's not huge, and kettles can be replaced," he said, "But a person's experience while ringing the kettle is my concern."

Even though it wasn't manned at the time, Forney said, "we don't want them to have to deal with this stuff."

The police said they could step up patrols around the kettles, but Forney said this was a rare occurrence.

"It's not a normal thing," he said. "Most people are just disgusted that something like that would happen to a Christmas kettle."