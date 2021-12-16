Man shoots dog to save woman from attack near St. Charles

A woman sustained serious injuries Tuesday morning when she was attacked by two large dogs near St. Charles, the Kane County sheriff's office reports.

She was saved when a man shot one of the dogs, according to a news release.

The 51-year-old woman was jogging around 9:15 a.m. in the 7N300 block of Windsor Drive in St. Charles Township when a Labradoodle dog ran out of a yard to greet her, according to the sheriff's news release. She escorted the dog back onto the property to the homeowner, who was in the driveway. Two Rottweiler dogs ran out of the house and attacked her.

The homeowner and the passerby tried unsuccessfully to remove the dogs from the victim. The passerby then shot one of the Rottweilers with a handgun, and the dogs released the victim and retreated.

The wounded dog died, and the second dog was euthanized the next day.

The victim was treated at Delnor Hospital, then flown to the Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital Level 1 trauma center in Downers Grove, where she underwent emergency surgery. Her injuries are now considered non-life-threatening, according to the news release.

The dogs' owner was treated at Delnor for injuries.

The investigation into the attack is ongoing. No charges have been filed.

The man had a concealed-carry license.

The American Kennel Club describes Rottweilers as "loyal/loving/confident guardian," and says they range in size from 80 to 135 pounds, depending on their sex.