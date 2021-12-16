Loyola requires booster shots for students, staff
Updated 12/16/2021 3:08 PM
Loyola University Chicago announced Wednesday it requires students, faculty and staff to receive a COVID-19 booster shot "as soon as they are eligible," according to an email sent to the university community.
"Loyola's vaccination and booster requirement is informed by our Jesuit, Catholic commitment to the common good, solidarity, and justice," Loyola President Jo Ann Rooney and Provost Margaret Faut Callahan said in the email. "Given the serious nature of the pandemic and the safety, efficacy, and availability of the COVID-19 vaccines, we are rightly called to make reasonable efforts to protect one another through vaccination and boosters."
