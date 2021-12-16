Judge sentences Naperville pimp to 30 years
Updated 12/16/2021 7:09 PM
Following his 2018 conviction on federal sex-crime charges, prosecutors say a violent, manipulative Naperville pimp declared, "The streets haven't seen the last of me."
But Thursday, nearly four years after a jury found Benjamin Biancofiori guilty of a sex trafficking conspiracy and other crimes, U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber handed down a sentence designed to take him off the streets for decades -- 30 years in prison.
Still, the sentence left Biancofiori with a smile on his face. Prosecutors wanted him put away for life.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
